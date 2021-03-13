T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a $162.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.04.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.87. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The firm has a market cap of $157.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 32,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

