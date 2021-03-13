TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Update

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a growth of 457.4% from the February 11th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.28.

Get TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness alerts:

About TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes. The company was formerly known as Molori Energy Inc and changed its name to TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. in April 2020. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.