Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Up 5.9%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $120.80 and last traded at $120.58. 15,038,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 14,359,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $613.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

