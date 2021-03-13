Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TLIS. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TLIS stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Talis Biomedical has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

In other Talis Biomedical news, Director Kimberly J. Popovits bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,416. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Roger Moody, Jr. bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $128,000.

Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.

