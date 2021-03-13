Tammi A. Jones Sells 2,731 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Stock

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $32.87.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Alcoa by 56.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Alcoa by 68.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

