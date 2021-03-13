Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stake Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,820 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $27,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,659,000 after buying an additional 421,642 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Targa Resources by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 103,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 44,380 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,689,000 after buying an additional 1,866,181 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $775,000 over the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

