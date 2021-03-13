Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price objective raised by Chardan Capital from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.56. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). On average, analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,322,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,480,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.