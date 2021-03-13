TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Director Leslie E. Bradford Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Director Leslie E. Bradford bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TCG BDC stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TCG BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $736.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 71.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCG BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

