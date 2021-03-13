TD Securities Boosts Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to $9.50

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VET has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Shares of VET stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.00.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 297,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 138,159 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 27,480 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 541,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 53,061 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

