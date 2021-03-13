TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after purchasing an additional 918,373 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after acquiring an additional 636,255 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $73,724,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 635,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,971,000 after purchasing an additional 380,963 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,648,000 after purchasing an additional 329,259 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

Shares of TEL opened at $130.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $135.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of -180.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.92.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,446 shares of company stock valued at $35,646,135. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

