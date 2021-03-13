Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 53,217 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,217 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in iQIYI were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter worth $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in iQIYI by 89.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQ. New Street Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $26.44 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

