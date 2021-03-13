Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 81,710 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 427.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,710 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in V.F. were worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,913. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.62, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.64.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

