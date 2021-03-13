Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Centene were worth $14,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Centene by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,786,000 after buying an additional 1,132,980 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Centene by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,932,000 after buying an additional 954,122 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Centene by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after acquiring an additional 942,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after acquiring an additional 939,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in Centene by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,160,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,681,000 after acquiring an additional 673,936 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNC opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

