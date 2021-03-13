Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,153 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Match Group were worth $12,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $3,652,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,248.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,557 shares of company stock valued at $37,989,910. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $146.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.63 and a 200 day moving average of $134.51. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of -222.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Truist boosted their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.