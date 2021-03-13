Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,930,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 191,211 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 146,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,854,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,503,451. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

UBER stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

