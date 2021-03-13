Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $14,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.9% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 138,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AJG opened at $125.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.75. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,785 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

