Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CDK Global were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDK. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 543.0% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 454,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,821,000 after buying an additional 384,011 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,318,000 after buying an additional 296,308 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 146.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,979,000 after buying an additional 258,893 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 412.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 241,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 194,636 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDK traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.53. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,785. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

