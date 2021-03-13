Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 177,503 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LKQ were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 22,842.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105,087 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,207 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,097 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 941,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,650,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after acquiring an additional 840,147 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.97.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.