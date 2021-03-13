Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 122,232 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122,232 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PPL were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 273,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PPL by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 306,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PPL by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,405,000 after purchasing an additional 291,204 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in PPL by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PPL by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,775,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,321,000 after purchasing an additional 47,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PPL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

