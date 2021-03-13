Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 436 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Lear worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 57,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LEA traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,843. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $187.29.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Guggenheim lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

