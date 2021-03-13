Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 54,419 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,419 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,742.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,812. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.35.

BSX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 43,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,800,514. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

