Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 55,381 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,381 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MetLife were worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 92,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of MetLife by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 182,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of MetLife by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 48,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,663 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of MetLife by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 499,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,468,000 after purchasing an additional 64,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.87. The company had a trading volume of 70,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097,424. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $62.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus increased their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

