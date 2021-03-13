Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 235,265 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,635 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,558 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $7,895,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 493,805 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.15.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.