TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Receives $16.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Huber Research downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 41,072 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 273.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 132,638 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 92.0% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 24,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

