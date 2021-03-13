Telsey Advisory Group Raises The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $100.00

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLCE. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised The Children’s Place from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered The Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.27.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $85.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,751,000 after buying an additional 168,849 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 75,121 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,030 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,468,000.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

