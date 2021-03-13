Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 235.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 912,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $24,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

TPX stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

TPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 192,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,731,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

