TENT Price Up 21.7% This Week (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. TENT has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $445,840.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.14 or 0.00451941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00060872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00050465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00068106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00081106 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.30 or 0.00514173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011934 BTC.

About TENT

TENT’s total supply is 33,479,520 coins and its circulating supply is 33,402,428 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app.

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

