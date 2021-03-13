Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Increased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.88. 164,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,942,535. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.80. The firm has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

