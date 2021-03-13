TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

TFFP has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of TFFP opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.47. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $21.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $152,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $459,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $613,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,100 shares of company stock worth $2,477,956 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFFP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,259,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 384.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 201,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

