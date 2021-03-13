The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,936 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $70.76 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

