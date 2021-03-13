The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Boosted by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA opened at $269.19 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $269.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.18. The company has a market capitalization of $156.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

