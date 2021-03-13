The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 29.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,655,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,208,000 after purchasing an additional 62,847 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 17.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 267,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $564,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,578,741 shares of company stock valued at $91,830,242 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

