The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schwab’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Opportunistic acquisitions over the past year have strengthened Schwab’s position as a leading brokerage player, and will be accretive to earnings in the upcoming quarters. Offering commission-free trading has been leading to higher client assets and rise in brokerage accounts, which in turn is improving the company's market share. Its efficient capital deployment activities reflect a solid balance sheet position. However, continued near-zero interest rates and no chance of any increase in the same in the near term remains a major concern. Also, persistently increasing costs will hurt profitability to some extent.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SCHW. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.64.

SCHW stock opened at $67.65 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $5,146,183.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,578,741 shares of company stock worth $91,830,242. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

