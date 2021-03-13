The Hain Celestial Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 569 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,016% compared to the average daily volume of 51 put options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,005,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 60,706 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 647,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,015,000 after purchasing an additional 42,865 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $45.42.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

