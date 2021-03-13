The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 45.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 139,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,993,000 after buying an additional 87,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.60.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $152.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $155.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.