The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Reduced by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 2.5% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.39.

Shares of HD traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.36. 266,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,644. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $294.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.