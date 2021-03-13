The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.39.

NYSE:HD opened at $273.10 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $294.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.58 and its 200-day moving average is $274.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

