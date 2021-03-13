The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $33.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JYNT. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. The Joint has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. On average, analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,019.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Joint by 399.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Joint by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Joint by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 56,876 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

