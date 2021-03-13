The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Short Interest Up 82.5% in February

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the February 11th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

STKS stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $174.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 2.42. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

