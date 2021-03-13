The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 555,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $77,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

PG stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,521,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,180,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.16. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

