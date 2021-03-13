The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lessened by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.6% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $40,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

PG stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.30. 364,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,215,279. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.21. The company has a market capitalization of $315.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

