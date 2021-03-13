The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Egerton Capital UK LLP

Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,015,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,171 shares during the period. The Progressive makes up about 1.7% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 0.51% of The Progressive worth $298,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,817 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in The Progressive by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,460,000 after purchasing an additional 149,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $255,447.00. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

The Progressive stock opened at $93.04 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

