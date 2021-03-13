The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Director Stephen L. Johnson Sells 800 Shares

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SMG stock opened at $223.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $250.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.72.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

