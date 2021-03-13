The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Price Target Raised to $42.00

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities increased their price target on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Shares of SHYF opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $485,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,521,126.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.