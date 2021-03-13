The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Up 12.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) shot up 12.3% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $38.65. 441,428 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 198,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Colliers Securities increased their price target on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $485,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,521,126.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

