The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.65-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $792.94 million.The Shyft Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $485,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,521,126.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.