The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $7,586,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 8,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

The Southern stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.78. 74,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,039. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.