The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 4.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,414 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 39,476 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

