The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TD opened at $65.48 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6314 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Desjardins lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

