The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Decreased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,932,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $350,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 365,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $66,302,000 after buying an additional 173,545 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 115,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 28,951 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $197.16 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,405,919 shares of company stock worth $257,864,563 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

